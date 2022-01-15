Dr. Christine Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lee, MD
Dr. Christine Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Lee works at
Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Marymount Hospital12300 MCCRACKEN RD, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 444-2200
Cleveland Clinic Foundation2550 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (216) 444-2200
Cleveland Clinic Waived Willoughby2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I could not have been more pleased. I have recommended her to friends and family members.
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
