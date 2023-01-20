Overview of Dr. Christine Lee, MD

Dr. Christine Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Issaquah, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Swedish Issaquah Campus.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.