Dr. Christine Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Lee, MD
Dr. Christine Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Attune Health8750 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 652-0010Monday7:00am - 2:30pmTuesday7:00am - 2:30pmWednesday7:00am - 2:30pmThursday7:00am - 2:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Very though and competent and a lovely human being
About Dr. Christine Lee, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Mandarin
- 1831452101
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp & Clinics
- Washington Univ Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington U Barnes-Jewish
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Washington University, St Louis
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
