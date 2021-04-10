Dr. Lepoudre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Lepoudre, DO
Dr. Christine Lepoudre, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Ent. Specialists PC25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 220, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (810) 844-7680
- 2 6249 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-1900
Clinical Oncology Associates28080 Grand River Ave Ste 208, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 477-7020
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 477-7020
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr Lepoudre was on it! She was thorough in her exam and explained everything so that I could understand easily. She was extremely knowledgeable and experienced! I was very impressed with her and the time she spent with me explaining my condition.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497753792
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lepoudre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lepoudre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lepoudre has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lepoudre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lepoudre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lepoudre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lepoudre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lepoudre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.