Dr. Christine Lepoudre, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.



Dr. Lepoudre works at Ent. Specialists PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.