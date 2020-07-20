Dr. Christine Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Lewis, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
Christine P. Lewis PC11236 Robinwood Dr Ste 102, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 790-4000
-
2
Gastroenterology Solutions LLC11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 248, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 313-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr Lewis is wonderful and fights for what is best for her patients. I will be going to Dr Lewis as long as she is practicing. I cant say enough good things about her.
About Dr. Christine Lewis, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659361723
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lewis speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.