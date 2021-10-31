Overview

Dr. Christine Lin, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Lin works at Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Surprise, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Anthem, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.