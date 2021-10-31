Dr. Christine Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Lin, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Affiliated Dermatology - Scottsdale20401 N 73rd St Ste 230, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Richard Lee Averitte Jr Pllc19646 N 27th Ave Ste 305, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (480) 556-0446
Affiliated Dermatology - Surprise13995 W Statler Blvd Ste 150, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Gilbert1459 S Higley Rd Ste 106, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Anthem41810 N Venture Dr Unit D136, Anthem, AZ 85086 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Tempe1845 E Broadway Rd Ste 113, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Ahwatukee16515 S 40th St Ste 135, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Affiliated Dermatology - Old Town7331 E Osborn Dr Ste 250, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 556-0446Monday7:30am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday7:30am - 7:00pmFriday7:30am - 7:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Dr. Lin performed Moh’s surgery on the left side of my face. I’m very pleased with the work, there is almost no visible scar. She explained the procedure in detail and answered all of my questions. I had an overwhelmingly positive experience.
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Case Western Reserve University
- University Of Southern California
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
