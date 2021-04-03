Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Liu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Parkland Health And Hospital System.
Dr. Liu works at
Locations
Christine Y. Liu, MD2821 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 792-7300
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Parkland Health And Hospital System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Liu was the best Primary Care Physician I have ever had. She was always willing to take the time to make sure I had answers to any questions I had, and that I understood the answers. I had to change my PCP this year because Dr. Liu has left this practice, but she will always be the standard that I will compare my new and future PCP's to.
About Dr. Christine Liu, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1750456232
Education & Certifications
- U T Southwestern
- In His Image Family Practice Residency
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University Of California, Davis
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu works at
Dr. Liu speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.