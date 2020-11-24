Overview of Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, MD

Dr. Christine Lu-Emerson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Mainegeneral Medical Center and Pen Bay Medical Center.



Dr. Lu-Emerson works at Neurosurgery and Spine Assocs in Scarborough, ME with other offices in South Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.