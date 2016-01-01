See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boston, MA
Dr. Christine Lui, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Lui, MD

Dr. Christine Lui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Lui works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates in Boston, MA with other offices in Watertown, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lui's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    165 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 859-5250
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Atriushealth
    485 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 972-5200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Genital Herpes
Herpes Simplex Infection
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Treatment frequency



Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    About Dr. Christine Lui, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568428407
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

