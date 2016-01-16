See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Christine Mestemacher, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Mestemacher, MD

Dr. Christine Mestemacher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Mestemacher works at Mestemacher Clinic For Women in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mestemacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Obstetrics and Gynecological Association PC
    7918 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 624-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Pap Smear
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 16, 2016
    Excellent. Have recommended her repeatedly.
    Germantown, TN — Jan 16, 2016
    About Dr. Christine Mestemacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952308389
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Tennessee Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Mestemacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mestemacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mestemacher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mestemacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mestemacher works at Mestemacher Clinic For Women in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Mestemacher’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mestemacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mestemacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mestemacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mestemacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

