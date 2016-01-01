See All Psychiatrists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Christine Michaud, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Michaud, MD

Dr. Christine Michaud, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine.

Dr. Michaud works at DoctorTia.com in Naperville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Michaud's Office Locations

    C Tia Michaud, MD
    1240 Iroquois Ave Ste 200, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 202-9859
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:30pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    C Tia Michaud, MD
    1200 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 752-8426

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Psychiatry
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831389907
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    • University Of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Michaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Michaud works at DoctorTia.com in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Michaud’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

