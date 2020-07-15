Overview of Dr. Christine Miglino, DO

Dr. Christine Miglino, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Miglino works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at 1085 Park Avenue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.