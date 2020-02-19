Dr. Christine Miller, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Miller, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Genoa Healthcare LLC703 Pro Med Ln, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 843-9922
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
An intent listener with a compassionate bent to her patient. Has a very calming demeanor
- Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1588975411
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Addiction Medicine, Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
