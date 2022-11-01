See All Otolaryngologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (31)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD

Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Mirabal works at Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada - Green Valley in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mirabal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada
    3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 792-6700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Southwest
    8840 W Sunset Rd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 792-6700
  3. 3
    Northwest
    7040 Smoke Ranch Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 792-6700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Nosebleed
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 01, 2022
    Had nose surgery with Dr. Mirabal what an amazing woman!! I can take a deep breath, no more nose bleeds. The surgery was simple. Dr Mirabal was professional prompted and did exactly what she said. I should have done this a long time ago. Dr Mirabal is a blessing. I Entourage all to see her I drove 3 hours to have her do my surgery. She didn't disappoint!!!
    Brian Hunter — Nov 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD
    About Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831338730
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Mirabal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirabal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirabal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirabal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirabal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirabal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirabal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirabal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

