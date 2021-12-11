Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Moon, DO
Overview of Dr. Christine Moon, DO
Dr. Christine Moon, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center.
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
Tustin Ranch Pharmacy2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Orange County - Anaheim Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is such an amazing doctor. She spends time going over everything. She’s fast to order tests if I need them. Including radiology tests that are hard to come by from other medical physicians
About Dr. Christine Moon, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1265790836
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
