Overview of Dr. Christine Morton, MD

Dr. Christine Morton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Morton works at Scripps Clinic in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Chronic Sinusitis and Rhinoseptoplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.