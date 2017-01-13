Dr. Christine Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Morton, MD
Dr. Christine Morton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic326 Santa Fe Dr # 2, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-7240
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8964Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morton is exceptional. Attentive, patient and kind. She is knowledgeable and takes time to explain things and answer questions. She went above and beyond finding alternative ways to address my issues. Awesome doctor and great human being. Sincere thank you to Dr. Christine Morton. Terri H.
About Dr. Christine Morton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851589410
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morton has seen patients for Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty), Chronic Sinusitis and Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morton speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
