Overview of Dr. Christine Murray, MD

Dr. Christine Murray, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.



Dr. Murray works at Houston Women's Care Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Angleton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.