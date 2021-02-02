Dr. Christine Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Murray, MD
Dr. Christine Murray, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Houston Women's Care Associates7500 Fannin St Ste 400, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4055
Woman's Health Angleton1135 E Cedar St, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (281) 805-3925Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murray has been really amazing with my pre-natal care. She is very thorough and attentive. I don't feel rushed or weird asking questions during my appointments with her and appreciate any knowledge or tips she passes my way during this pregnancy. I hope to use her for continual care. Great work, Dr. Murray! :)
About Dr. Christine Murray, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1528422433
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital, Obstetrics and Gynecology
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murray speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.