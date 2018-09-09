Dr. Nagy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Nagy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Nagy, MD
Dr. Christine Nagy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville and Upmc Jameson.
Dr. Nagy's Office Locations
Magee Womens Speciality Hrzn26 Nesbitt Rd Ste 100, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 652-2255
Magee Womens Specs/Horizon350 Sharon New Castle Rd Ste 1, Farrell, PA 16121 Directions (724) 981-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I saw that Dr.Nagy was not rated ***** on this site and couldn't believe it. I just saw her for my annual exam as well as a problem visit and she was beyond wonderful. Kind, knowledgeable, non-judgemental; she has all the traits every doctor should have. And given the delicate nature of some patients conditions, she is very reassuring, calming, and makes you feel glad you came to see her. Five hundred stars!
About Dr. Christine Nagy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagy.
