Dr. Christine Napolitano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Napolitano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Napolitano, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Napolitano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1350 Northern Blvd Ste 200, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-5357
- 2 41 Broad St, Kinderhook, NY 12106 Directions (518) 610-8183
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Napolitano?
Excellent! Caring and thorough. Explained things well to me and made me aware of a medication I should be taking along with my other meds. Very happy
About Dr. Christine Napolitano, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1770526972
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Napolitano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Napolitano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Napolitano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napolitano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napolitano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napolitano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.