Overview of Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD

Dr. Christine Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Philadelphia Health Assoc. Pediatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.