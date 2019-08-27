Overview of Dr. Christine Nolan, DPM

Dr. Christine Nolan, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Muncy and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Nolan works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.