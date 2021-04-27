See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fishers, IN
Dr. Christine Oakley, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Oakley, MD

Dr. Christine Oakley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.

Dr. Oakley works at Ascension Medical Group Fishers Primary and Specialty Care in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oakley's Office Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St Vincent -
    12708 E 116th St, Fishers, IN 46037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 415-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Fishers

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 27, 2021
    I had my first appointment with Dr. Oakley today. She is a true gem. She is compassionate, caring, and her bedside manner is genuine. I'm so thankful I had 6 friends who recommended her. Her office staff is on top of things and her medical assistant was super sweet. I'm very lucky to have her as my new endocrinologist.
    Nicole Cremer — Apr 27, 2021
    About Dr. Christine Oakley, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336332030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Oakley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oakley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oakley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oakley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oakley works at Ascension Medical Group Fishers Primary and Specialty Care in Fishers, IN. View the full address on Dr. Oakley’s profile.

    Dr. Oakley has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oakley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Oakley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oakley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oakley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oakley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

