Overview

Dr. Christine Oehler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Oehler works at Desert West OB/GYN in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities and HPV (Human Papillomavirus) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.