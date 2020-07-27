Overview of Dr. Christine Okpala, MD

Dr. Christine Okpala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.



Dr. Okpala works at WellHealth Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.