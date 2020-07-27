Dr. Christine Okpala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okpala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Okpala, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Okpala, MD
Dr. Christine Okpala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Okpala works at
Dr. Okpala's Office Locations
LVMIS and Women's Pelvic Health Center9260 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 255-3547
HealthCare Partner Nevada3150 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 255-3547
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I loved Dr. Okpala so much, every visit with her during my pregnancy was the highlight of my week. She gives honest, good advice and was very easy to get along with. Unfortunately she did not get to deliver my baby because my baby was born in the car. But I hope she is doing well and if you see this Christine know that I am praying for you and looking forward to my next pregnancy so I can come back in!
About Dr. Christine Okpala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457630675
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okpala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okpala accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okpala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okpala has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okpala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Okpala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okpala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okpala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okpala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.