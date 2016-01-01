Overview of Dr. Christine Okwesili, MD

Dr. Christine Okwesili, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, UM Upper Chesapeake Health and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton.



Dr. Okwesili works at Infectious Disease in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.