Dr. Park has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christine Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Park, MD
Dr. Christine Park, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Laguna Beach, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
They frequently treat conditions like Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
- 1 31862 Coast Hwy Ste 305, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Directions (949) 499-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was saddened to lose Dr. Park when I lost my insurance. I was blessed with her care one more time when I was admitted to the hospital for two pulmonary embolisms. Although she can no longer be my rheumatologist, she came to check on me and order all the correct labs for a person with my complicated health. The staff at Dr. Park’s office have always been kind to me, and the waiting was short. Thank you, Dr. Park!
About Dr. Christine Park, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Korean and Mandarin
- 1003963364
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
