Dr. Christine Persaud, MD

Sports Medicine
4.7 (12)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Christine Persaud, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of Rochester Medical Center

Dr. Persaud works at Suny Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in West Orange, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Suny Downstate Medical Center
    450 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-2045
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    TruAlly Medical
    105 Main St Apt 1A, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 344-0300
  3. 3
    University Orthopaedics Associates
    760 Parkside Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 270-2045

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
  • University Hospital at Downstate

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Injury
Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Injury
Back Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Knee Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 18, 2021
    Still here finishing up but felt the need to write a review because I’ve never had such a great experience at a doctor. Lol. I’ve never seen a doctor more thorough like she takes notes & actually cares about what’s going on. Super genuine, love the energy. 10/10 recommend. Oh and the MA at reception is super nice too! Just a really pleasant experience especially since nobody really LIKES going to the doctor. Def come here, they’ll take care of you.
    — Dec 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christine Persaud, MD
    About Dr. Christine Persaud, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497073274
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Residency
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice, Obesity Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Persaud has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Persaud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Persaud. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Persaud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Persaud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Persaud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

