Dr. Christine Petti, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (19)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christine Petti, MD

Dr. Christine Petti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Pennsylvania

Dr. Petti works at Susan Goodlerner MD Inc. in Torrance, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Petti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Susan Goodlerner MD Inc.
    23451 Madison St Ste 330, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 375-0789
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Christine Petti, MD, FACS
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 305, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 539-5888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Restylane® Injections
Varicose Veins
Restylane® Injections
Varicose Veins

Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 23, 2020
    I have had a lower face lift and breast augmentation with Dr. Petti. Both times she did an excellent job. My last surgery was extremely timely and complex. I found her to be an excellent surgeon who offers excellent post care. I am very happy with everything she has done for me.
    Redondo Beach Anonymous — Jul 23, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christine Petti, MD
    About Dr. Christine Petti, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568634285
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Petti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Petti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petti works at Susan Goodlerner MD Inc. in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Petti’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Petti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

