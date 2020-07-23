Dr. Christine Petti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Petti, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Petti, MD
Dr. Christine Petti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Pennsylvania
Dr. Petti works at
Dr. Petti's Office Locations
Susan Goodlerner MD Inc.23451 Madison St Ste 330, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-0789Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Christine Petti, MD, FACS3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 305, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 539-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had a lower face lift and breast augmentation with Dr. Petti. Both times she did an excellent job. My last surgery was extremely timely and complex. I found her to be an excellent surgeon who offers excellent post care. I am very happy with everything she has done for me.
About Dr. Christine Petti, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1568634285
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petti accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Petti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.