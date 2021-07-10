Dr. Christine Phillips, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phillips is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Phillips, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial, Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.
South Hanover Medical Center - Rheumatology - Pinnaclehealth Rheumatology Associates3130 Grandview Rd Bldg A, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 633-1978
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- UPMC Harrisburg
- Upmc Memorial
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
- WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital
- WellSpan York Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is wonderful! Very empathetic and will work to help manage arthritis and chronic pain. She has truly been a godsend.
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1346257045
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Hospital
- Lankenau Hospital|Main Line Hospital - Lankenau
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Phillips has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phillips accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phillips has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phillips has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phillips on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Phillips. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phillips.
