Dr. Christine Poblete-Lopez, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic2049 E 100TH ST, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 444-3365
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 444-5724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Poblete-Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poblete-Lopez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Poblete-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poblete-Lopez has seen patients for Ringworm, Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poblete-Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Poblete-Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poblete-Lopez.
