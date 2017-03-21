Overview

Dr. Christine Ragay-Cathers, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Ragay-Cathers works at DIGNITY HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP - ARIZONA in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.