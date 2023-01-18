See All Dermatologists in Henrico, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Christine Rausch, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (153)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christine Rausch, MD is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.

Dr. Rausch works at Skin Surgery Center of Virginia LLC in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Surgery Center of Virginia LLC
    2510 GASKINS RD, Henrico, VA 23238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-4940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 153 ratings
    Patient Ratings (153)
    5 Star
    (142)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 18, 2023
    The nurses were great!
    Kenny Crowe — Jan 18, 2023
    About Dr. Christine Rausch, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972589885
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Rausch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rausch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rausch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rausch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rausch works at Skin Surgery Center of Virginia LLC in Henrico, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rausch’s profile.

    Dr. Rausch has seen patients for Melanoma, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rausch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    153 patients have reviewed Dr. Rausch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rausch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rausch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rausch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

