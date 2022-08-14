Overview

Dr. Christine Ren Fielding, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ren Fielding works at NYU Langone Weight Management Program in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY, Pomona, NY, New York, NY, Monroe, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.