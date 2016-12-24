See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Christine Resta, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (14)
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Resta, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Resta works at Pediatrics Center At Maimonides in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Maimonides Division of Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    984 50th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 283-5923

Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Thyroid Goiter

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 24, 2016
    My husband and I have been patients of Dr Resta for over 4 years. My husband has Type 2 Diabetes and I had Thyroid Cancer with total thyroidectomy. She is one of the most thorough, caring, considerate doctors we have ever met. She takes time with each patient carefully examining and answering any and all questions one may have. She takes the time to call her patients with advise and answers to any medical concerns.
    Deb in Brooklyn, NY — Dec 24, 2016
    About Dr. Christine Resta, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    34 years of experience
    English, Italian
    1134104854
    Education & Certifications

    Montefiore Medical Center
    Montefiore Medical Center
    Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Resta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Resta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Resta works at Pediatrics Center At Maimonides in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Resta’s profile.

    Dr. Resta has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Resta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Resta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Resta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Resta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Resta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

