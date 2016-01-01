Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christine Rizk, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Rizk, MD
Dr. Christine Rizk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Rizk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rizk's Office Locations
-
1
Tmhpo Neurology Pathology Lab6560 Fannin St Ste 802, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-1150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizk?
About Dr. Christine Rizk, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1275996175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk works at
Dr. Rizk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.