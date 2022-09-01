Dr. Christine Rizk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rizk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Rizk, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Rizk, MD
Dr. Christine Rizk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Rizk works at
Dr. Rizk's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Women's Health Center114 Woodland St, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 714-6318
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rizk?
Dr. Rizk is an amazing doctor/surgeon! She is a skilled surgeon who is compassionate, understanding and truly cares about her patients. She takes the time to listen to your concerns and explains medical terms in a way you can understand. When receiving a breast cancer diagnosis, you need a doctor who will take care of you physically as well as emotionally. Dr. Rizk is "one of a kind" as she fulfills both and then some! I would highly recommend her to my family and friends!
About Dr. Christine Rizk, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427092881
Education & Certifications
- Women Infants Hosp Brown University
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rizk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rizk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rizk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rizk works at
Dr. Rizk has seen patients for Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rizk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rizk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rizk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rizk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rizk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.