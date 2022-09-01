Overview of Dr. Christine Rizk, MD

Dr. Christine Rizk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Rizk works at ST FRANCIS MEDICAL GROUP in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Lumpectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.