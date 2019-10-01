Dr. Christine Rodgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Rodgers, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine Rodgers, MD
Dr. Christine Rodgers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their fellowship with Hospital Necker des Enfants Malades
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers' Office Locations
Denver Plastic Surgery Associates4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 330, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0379
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rodgers was awesome!! She took close to an hour to visit with me about all the areas I had questions regarding. Dr. Rodgers was very helpful and kind. I am excited to see the results!!
About Dr. Christine Rodgers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Chinese, French and Russian
- 1437231982
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Necker des Enfants Malades
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodgers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Dr. Rodgers speaks Chinese, French and Russian.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.