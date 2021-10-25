Dr. Christine Rohde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Rohde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Rohde, MD
Dr. Christine Rohde, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronxville, NY.
Dr. Rohde works at
Dr. Rohde's Office Locations
-
1
NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester55 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
-
2
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue Suite 5-506, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohde?
Dr.Rohde is an inspiration for all to respect and admire.She uses her skills to treat my physical condition--a job well done! She teaches all the importance of human life by her kind,compassionate and caring manner. Dr.Rohde,I have only the utmost respect and admiration for you as a person and as a doctor. Thank you Dr.Rohde!
About Dr. Christine Rohde, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1093733750
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women S Hospital|Brigham and Women's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohde accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohde works at
Dr. Rohde has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rohde speaks Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.