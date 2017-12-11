Overview

Dr. Christine Romascan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Romascan works at Harrison Port Orchard Urgent Care in Port Orchard, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.