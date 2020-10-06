See All General Surgeons in St Augustine, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Christine Routhier, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (25)
Map Pin Small St Augustine, FL
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christine Routhier, MD

Dr. Christine Routhier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Routhier works at US Bariatrics in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Routhier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    US Bariatrics
    300 Health Park Blvd, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 819-5861

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2020
    Dr. Routhier performed a skin-saving, nipple-saving double mastectomy for me. I felt at ease and listened to with her. She even took the time to help me find an excellent plastic surgeon who took my insurance so that I could have an immediate reconstruction with implants. Dr. Routhier did an excellent job, stayed in touch throughout the process, and really proved how dedicated she is as a physician. I am happy with the results!!
    Jennifer G — Oct 06, 2020
    About Dr. Christine Routhier, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588692990
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Routhier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Routhier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Routhier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Routhier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Routhier works at US Bariatrics in St Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. Routhier’s profile.

    Dr. Routhier has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Routhier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Routhier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Routhier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Routhier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Routhier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

