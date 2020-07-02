Dr. Christine Saad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Saad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Saad, MD
Dr. Christine Saad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fogelsville, PA.
Dr. Saad works at
Dr. Saad's Office Locations
Lvpg Ophthalmology - Fogelsville1431 Nursery St Ste 200, Fogelsville, PA 18051 Directions (484) 273-4390
Lvpg Opthalmology 17th Street401 N 17th St Ste 103, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 969-3070
- 3 1627 Chew St Fl 2, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 969-3070
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saad is extremely proficient. Great manner in explaining what is going on - direct, to the point, and through. Left no questions unanswered, and anticipated potential future issues and preventative actions. I trust her completely.
About Dr. Christine Saad, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Arabic
- 1982648226
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saad has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saad has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Saad speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.