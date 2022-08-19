Dr. Christine M. Salvatore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salvatore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine M. Salvatore, MD
Overview of Dr. Christine M. Salvatore, MD
Dr. Christine M. Salvatore, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Jacobi Medical center|University Of Trieste
Dr. Salvatore's Office Locations
Pediatric Infectious Diseases505 East 70th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is so sweet and always helpful.
About Dr. Christine M. Salvatore, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
