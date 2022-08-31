Overview of Dr. Christine Saraceni, DO

Dr. Christine Saraceni, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Saraceni works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.