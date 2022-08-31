Dr. Christine Saraceni, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saraceni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Saraceni, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Saraceni, DO
Dr. Christine Saraceni, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Saraceni works at
Dr. Saraceni's Office Locations
-
1
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers5810 W Beverly Ln, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 312-3000
-
2
Kidscope LLC13055 W McDowell Rd Ste G112, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 312-3020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Medical Security
- American Republic
- Amerihealth
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona Medical Network
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Cofinity
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Integra Physician Network
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United American Insurance Company
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saraceni?
I have seen Sr. Saraceni for the past 15 months, through treatment, surgery and treatment again. She was very thorough and always welcomed questions. She impressed me routinely by being very attentive to my concerns and she always explained things, highlighted items on instructions, and scheduled procedures at a very fast timeline. I rang the bell less than eight months after first meeting with her.
About Dr. Christine Saraceni, DO
- Hematology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1659607844
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- Northside Hospital And Heart Institute
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Hematology & Oncology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saraceni has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saraceni accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saraceni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saraceni works at
Dr. Saraceni has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saraceni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saraceni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saraceni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saraceni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saraceni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.