Overview of Dr. Christine Savage, MD

Dr. Christine Savage, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Savage works at Integral Rheumatology & Immunology Specialists in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.