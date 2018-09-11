See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Christine Schmitz, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christine Schmitz, MD

Dr. Christine Schmitz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Schmitz works at Allina Health Woodbury Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Allina Health Woodbury Clinic
    8675 VALLEY CREEK RD, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 241-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Christine Schmitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083652754
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christine Schmitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmitz works at Allina Health Woodbury Clinic in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Schmitz’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

