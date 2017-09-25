See All Dermatologists in West Chester, PA
Dr. Christine Sciara, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Christine Sciara, MD is a Dermatologist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1380 Wilmington Pike Ste 206, West Chester, PA 19382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 696-1598

Ratings & Reviews
3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 25, 2017
Dr. Sciara runs a very good business. Her office staff is friendly and helpful. The office is clean and inviting. Most importantly is that Dr. Sciara does excellent work! I would recommend her to anyone wanting to keep their skin young and healthy!
About Dr. Christine Sciara, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790120855
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
