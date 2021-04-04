Dr. Christine Shugart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shugart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Shugart, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christine Shugart, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mocksville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Davie Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Novant Health Davie Medical Associates485 Valley Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028 Directions (336) 571-7699
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Compassionate, professional, and competent. She has been our primary care physician for years and we trust her completely. Thank you, Dr. Shugart.
About Dr. Christine Shugart, MD
- Family Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1881806727
- Moses H Cone Memorial Hospital|Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University Of Virginia Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Sports Medicine
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Davie Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Shugart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shugart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shugart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shugart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shugart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shugart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shugart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.