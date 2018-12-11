Dr. Sickles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christine Sickles, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christine Sickles, DO is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Sickles works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Skin MD, LLC16105 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 636-3767
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sickles?
I saw Dr.Sickles for possible skin cancer spot. She took a biopsy and answered all my question about that and several other issues. She was very kind and caring.
About Dr. Christine Sickles, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- 1265843221
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sickles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sickles works at
Dr. Sickles has seen patients for Hair Loss and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sickles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sickles. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sickles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sickles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sickles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.