Dr. Christine Sickles, DO

Dermatology
1.8 (5)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christine Sickles, DO is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital.

Dr. Sickles works at Skin MD, LLC in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin MD, LLC
    16105 S La Grange Rd, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 636-3767

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 11, 2018
    I saw Dr.Sickles for possible skin cancer spot. She took a biopsy and answered all my question about that and several other issues. She was very kind and caring.
    Lhenchel in Tinley Park, IL — Dec 11, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Christine Sickles, DO
    About Dr. Christine Sickles, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265843221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

