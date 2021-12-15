Dr. Christine Simone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Simone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christine Simone, MD
Dr. Christine Simone, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their fellowship with SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Simone works at
Dr. Simone's Office Locations
Stuart Oncology433 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 251-2216Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and compassionate. Advised me of best case diagnosis and worst case and proceeded with tests to determine exact problem. Excellent!
About Dr. Christine Simone, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simone accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simone has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Simone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.