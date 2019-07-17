Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skiadas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD
Overview
Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Skiadas works at
Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates1250 Hancock St, Quincy, MA 02169 Directions (617) 774-0621
- 2 133 Brookline Ave Fl 4, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 774-0945
Penn Fertility Care Lgh2112 Harrisburg Pike Ste 110, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 544-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Skiadas is the only reason I'm sticking with harvard vanguard. She explain she everything well, is ca lm and caring and has an excellent bedside manner. I feel safe with her.
About Dr. Christine Skiadas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1407914708
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skiadas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skiadas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skiadas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skiadas has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skiadas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Skiadas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skiadas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skiadas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skiadas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.